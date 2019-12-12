Wadi chronicles Livimbo land legal ownership: Parliamentary committee sends back again businessmen

A joint parliamentary committee has sent back for the second time two representatives of a businessman under probe for having bought land for a government school at Livimbo in Lilongwe.

The joint parliamentary committee on Legal Affairs and Transport and Public Infrastructure sent back the two representatives, demanding they wanted the real owner of the demolished warehouses who allegedly bought the land.

This was the second time that Irfan Patel and Zuber Lahri had sent back, as they were sent back on Monday because the committee wants to meet Nurmahomed Ahmed.

Lawyer representing the two, Ismael Wadi, told the committee that Ahmed was sick in the United Kingdom where he is receiving medical treatment.

Nyasa Times managed to get presentation which Wadi wanted to share with Parliament.

According to the presentation the land in question comprise Plot No 2/239 is contained under Deed number plan 832 dated 12 June 1956.

The Title Deed was registered on 2 February 1957 as Deed number 21389.

According to the presentation the land was first owned by I Conforzi who later claimed interests of land under sec 6 and 8 of the adjudication of title Act 1971 and the same was accepted in September 1974.

On new ownership, Wadi states that Canforzi sold the land to Nurmohamed Ahmed in 1990 who later sold the same land in Yacub Ibrahim Laheri and Irfan Mohmed Patel in 2017 who later subdivided the land into Bwaila 2/773 and 2/774 in 2019.

