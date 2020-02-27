Walter challenges Malawi football coaches to go digital

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has urged Super League coaches to acquire modern knowledge and skills of coaching models, saying the game of football keeps on evolving.

Nyamilandu made the call on Monday at the FAM’s Mpira Village offices in Blantyre during the opening of a two-day refresher coaching course for TNM Super League head coaches aimed at equipping the coaches with varying approaches in drilling players.

He said the coaches must go digital by preparing game plans on a computer as well as have data analytical skills for matches, adding that the recently developed CAF B coaching course manual by FAM will aid in enriching the coaches with modern ways of coaching.

“There have been an outcry that the standards of our league have gone down in terms of style of play; technical and tactical approaches of the players. The game of football is getting more advanced and we do not want Malawi football to lag behind.

“We put up this course deliberately to make sure that our coaches are well prepared for the new season that is coming and that they are well equipped with the right technical-know-how, requisite skills and with appropriate tools,” said Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu said the association will also hold two CAF B courses this year to ensure 60 more were qualified to coach in the elite league as per club licensing requirements as well as train former players with CAF C coaching license to have CAF B license.

“There has been a gap since we have not been able to hold this course for some time because CAF was yet to roll out the course and requested FAM to develop a syllabus and upon its development, CAF will come next month to hold the CAF B coaching course,” he added.

FAM Technical Director, John Kaputa, facilitator of the course, said the coaches will focus on the Progressive Coaching Model, which most coaches are used to as well as the Global, Analytical Global (GAG) model.

“For a refresher course, two days are enough but for a normal course, it takes five days. This course has come at the right time because most of the coaches have already finished the preparations for the coming season. The coaches should have a positive mind and that by the end of the two days, they will learn useful materials,” Kaputa said.

Kaputa will facilitate this first ever refresher coaching course for Super League coaches alongside FAM Technical Development Officer, Benjamin Kumwenda and National Football Coaches Association Chairperson, Stewart Mbolembole.

FAM already trained 105 grassroots football coaches, 30 women football coaches, 25 goalkeeper coaches, 53 CAF A coaches, 5 CAF B coaches and 106 CAF C coaches. CAF C coaching course for regional leagues, women and goalkeeper coaching course will be done later this year.

