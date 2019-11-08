Walter unveils blue print ‘raising the bar’: FA Malawi presidential race

Walter Nyamilandu Manda unveiled his manifesto on Thursday evening at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre as he seeks to be given another mandate as Football Association of Malawi (FAM) ahead of the elective general assembly scheduled for Mangochi on December 14.

At the event witnessed by FAM affiliates – who are the electorate – Nyamilandu, the incumbent, unpacked his ‘Raising the Bar’ blue print and justified his decision to seek the fifth term as a tried and tested material

“I am very pleased to announce my interest to stand for re-election in the forth-coming election to advance the agenda of raising the profile of Malawian football in pursuit to regain our regional dominance and become a powerhouse in Africa,” said Nyamilandu.

He said in 15 years at the helm of FAM, he has weathered the storm and that he believes he has not let down the football fraternity and persuaded the affiliated to re-elect him.

“I implore you to elect me again as the President of the Football Association of Malawi as I pursue to ‘Raise the Bar’ with my proven leadership skills that has never disappointed you.

“Your trust and vote is all I need to secure the next term in office of FAM,” Nyamilandu said.

In his 60-paged manifesto, Nyamilandu a former national football team defender who played his football in clubs like Sucoma (now Illovo) then University of Malawi FC and Mighty Wanderers FC, promises to take football standards higher once re-elected.

“I believe with the foundational efforts registered over the years, it is now time to football should be positioned as a viable economic industry where it is run as serious business for the benefit of the larger community.

“Suffice to say it is now time for all stakeholders in the football value chain to reap real value from football and become self-sustainable.

Nyamilandu said it is now time that football in Malawi should become a lucrative career where it creates wealth for players so they have a brighter future.

“In line to raising the bar, it is now time that the standards of play of football in Malawi should be improved so that it remains competitive against the rest of the world.

“It is now time that the technical and administrative arms of football are considered highly as catalysts to optimize value of the contributions to the game.

Nyamilandu also said it is time to produce winning National Teams that can give profound joy and pride to the football loving Malawians.

He is up against strongest contender, his vice-president James Leonard Mwenda, who already launched his manifesto on October 28 at a colourful ceremony held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where amongst other things pledged to get the senior Malawi national football team to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and that in 2031 they shall win the coveted for title.

He also said Malawi football requires special attention for its growth and development needs and that it requires being re-engineered to grow to new heights so that it becomes an industry that supports millions of people while contributing to Malawi’s national development strategies.

