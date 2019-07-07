Wanderers beat Bullets on Malawi Independence celebrations match: Mutharika give K5m each team

Traditional rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers rocked horns in a friendly match played during the 55th Independence Day Celebrations at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday in which Francisco Madinga scored a beauty to secure a victory for Wanderers.

The local clubs were made to play each other after Mozambique and Zambia turned down a Malawi Government invitation to play a friendly match against Malawi National Football Team during the 55th Independence Anniversary Celebrations.

But the Blantyre derby was not dallow. It was entertaining and Madinga who, who was recently given the number 10 jersey from the team’s veteran player Joseph Kamwendo, proved he is the new revelation for the Nomads.

Barely three minutes into the second half, Madinga scored. He managed to beat one defender before converting on the far end of a corner to send the Nomads fans on cloud nine.

With the game seemingly put to bed, Bullets had other ideas when they created a late chance for themselves through Fischer Kondowe who could not find the target from the free header.

Bullets used more irregular players including Nickson Nyasulu, Stanley Biliati, Elias Missi, Gift Jana, Henry Kabichi and Ben Manyozo.

The regulars were Fischer Kondowe, Pilirani Zonda, Charles Petro, Ernest Petro and Luke Chima.

Wanderers used most of their key players including Kamwendo, Zicco Mkanda, Francisco Madinga, Simeon Singa, Denis Chembezi Ted Sumani and Peter Katsonga.

Raffick Namwera, Hanky Machira, Bongani Kayipa and William Thole who don’t feature in most games, found their place in the first 11.

Bullets Head Coach Callisto Pasuwa said he wanted to give other players a chance to showcase their talents.

“It was important to see how others players can perform. Very good friendly match it has been,” said Pasuwa.

Wanderers Head Coach Bob Mpinganjira said it means more to win the Blantyre derby be it friendly or competitive match.

“We will keep the rythm in games to come,” Mpinganjira said.

The teams pocketed K5 million each from President Peter Mutharika for their participation in 55th Independence Day anniversary.

Malawi got its independence on July 6, 1964 and this year’s celebrations are under the theme “Celebrating Our Freedom with Peace, Unity and Love.”

