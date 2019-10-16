Wanderers given duo injury boost ahead of Civil Sporting showdown

Be Forward Wanderers will welcome back striker Vincent Nyangulu and Francis Mkonda for their clash with Civil Sporting Club in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Nyangulu has not featured for the Lali Lubani Road outfit about eight weeks after a knee injury, while Mkonda missed the Nomads’ Mzuzu trip and Blantyre derby after being involved in a car accident.

However, Mkonda trained with the team from Monday, while Nyangulu recovered some weeks ago but what remained was fitness.

Wanderers team doctor, Samuel Matukuta told Nyasa Times that both players are fit and available for selection.

“They are all fine and trained with their friends from Monday.Nyangulu recovered some weeks ago but what remained was him to regain his fitness,” said Matukuta.

The coming in of Nyangulu will boost the Nomads frontline who have been struggling to score goals.

Be Forward Wanderers Coach, Oscar Kaunda said the coming in of the two players will boost their strength and options.

Kaunda also said he expect competition as now he has a complete squad.

“We have no injuries and this is good for us as we fight for the title,” said Kaunda.

The Nomads are on the summit table with 45 points from 21 games,while Nyasa Big Bullets coming second with 42 points from 20 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :