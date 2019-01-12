Wanderers hints at  bringing back striker Jafali Chande

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Chairman Gift Mkandawire has revealed that controversial striker Jafali Chande still has a running contract with the Lali Lubani side and has also hinted that the club is considering holding talks with the player about his future.

Mkandawire said just like any other Nomads player, the club will have discussions with Chande in the ongoing player contract review process.

Chande left Wanderers late last year for the second time following some alleged disagreements with the club officials.

At first, it was reported that Wanderers officials followed him for discussions at his home Mitundu in Lilongwe where they agreed terms and the player returned.

Eversonce he left for the second time, the player is just staying at his home town but he hasn’t been receiving his salary since he is not reporting for duties this is according to the Nomads Chairperson.

“Chande is still our player but he is not receiving his salary because he is not working,”said Mkandawire.

“We hope to sit him down and discuss about his stand and what the future holds for him but we are not in a hurry since we have over a month before the expiry of his contract” said Mkandawire in an interview with a local radio during the just ended week.

There are conflicting reports about when Chande’s contract is expiring.

According to Mkandawire, Chande’s contract expires in February while other reports Nyasatimes has gathered states the contract expires in March 2019.

Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira is on record saying the nomads are done with Chande.

“We tried our level best to persuade him buy to no avail. There is a line for everything and we can’t force matters we are done with him,” said Madeira.

The prolific midfielder-cum-striker dumped Nyasa Big Bullets and joined the rivalry camp on March 2016 in a transfer that caused a lot of controversies between the two camps.

He tormented Bullets favour when he scored a brace in the first leg of the Bus Ipite Bonanza at Kamuzu Stadium in a game Wanderers emerged victors with a 3-0 thumping over their old age rivals.

In the second leg, the pint sized attacker again scored two goals in a 2-1 to grab the nomads the ultimate prize of a K25 million worth Nissan Caravan 32 seater bus.