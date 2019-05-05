Wanderers lose to Eagles: Coaches back in the spotlight

Under-fire Bob Mpinganjira-led coaching panel at Be Forward Wanderers had been on the verge of delivering the perfect response to the supporters demanding them to be fired for poor performance but on Sunday they clipped 3-2 by Blue Eagles in the TNM Super League match at Kamuzu Stadium.

A section of the team’s supporters led by main supporters committee chairperson Melvin Nkunika demanded the club executive to fire the coaching panel following the Nomads’ 0-1 loss to Silver Strikers in an Airtel Top 8 quarter-final first leg at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre last Saturday.

But the club’s chairperson Gift Mkandawire said the coach will not be sacked but the club will beef up the technical oanel.

On Sunday, the supporters renewed their call for heads to roll in the technical panel after the defeat.

The Nomads made six changes on Sunday from their starting 11 against Silver in the Airtel Top 8.

Experienced players like Stanely Sanudi, Francis Mulimbika , Isaac Kaliati and Semion Singa were completely omitted from the match day squad where as Babatunde Adeboye and Harry Nyirenda were relegated to the bench.

Instead, the Nomads brought in Ted Sumani, Bongani Kaipa, Felix Zulu, Misheck Botomani, Peter Katsonga and Francis Mkonda.

Blue Eagles scored their first goal through Maxwell Salambula from a Mecium Mhone’s corner kick after the Nomads defense failed to deal with.

Sensing danger, the Nomads poured forward in droves searching for an equalizer,but the visitors stood firmly.

Blue Eagles, who have gone back to Lilongwe with 4 points after a 0-0 draw against Tigers on Saturday, scored the second goal through Gregory Nachipo who planted home Chirwa’s cut back from close quarters.

Wanderers made some changes as coach Mpinganjira withdrew Kaziputa and Zulu for Rabson and Madinga in quick succession to little avail.

Misheck Botomani gave Wanderers hope when he scored after heading a Rabson corner kick.

Barely a minute later, Schumacher Kuwali broke Nomads fans hearts as he restored the cops two goal cushion squeezing in a fine strike with the Nomads defense nowhere to be seen.

In the 87th minute Mkanda’s penalty was brilliantly saved away by goal minder John Soko as the Nyerere fans agonizingly watched the game slip away.

With Sundays victory, Blue Eagles climbed to the summit of the flagship league dislodging Civil Sporting while Wanderers have to content themselves with an unfamiliar 12th spot for the time being.

Wanderers next game is on Sunday against Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park Stadium.

