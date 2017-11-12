Wanderers maintain their lead, BB and Silver secure wins: Malawi TNM Super League

Be Forward Wanderers maintain their four-point lead at the top of the TNM Super League with an important1-0 victory against Azam Tigers at the Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday as they take their tally to 58 points.

That result leaves Wanderers still title favourites five games to go before the league campaign ends.

Wanderers, who were without suspended Joseph Kamwendo following the fracas that led to the abandonment of the Mzuni match, had their vital goal scored by his replacement Isaac Kaliati against his former club.

Kaukau has not beaten Wanderers in over three years now.

Second-placed Nyasa Big Bullets beat Mzuni FC 1-0 in Mzuzu to keep pressure on the Nomads.

Nelson Kangunje scored for the Bullets.

That result leaves the People’s Team second and four points behind Wanderers hoping the leaders will drop points so that the gap can be cut further.

Third-placed Silver Strikers walloped Chitipa United 3-0 at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe with goals from Green Harawa, Duncan Nyoni and Mark Fodya.

Silver Strikers who have 50 points now, have outside chances of winning the title.

