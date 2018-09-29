Wanderers ready for Lions revenge mission

Captain Alfred Manyozo jnr believes Be Forward Wanderers belief has been restored ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash with top-13 rivals Red Lions at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Nomads were rocked by a shock league defeat to Red Lions in the first round Mangochi.

Manyozo insists spirits are high as they prepare to take on Red Lions.

Wanderers have a score to settle against the soldiers having lost 1-0 when the clubs last met at Mangochi Stadium back in June.

“We’ve got a big game on Sunday against a very good side,” Manyozo said.

“They’ve got fantastic players and it will be a big test, but one I think we are ready for.

“We need to make sure that we put in performances like we did against Tigers. It will be tough but we should be full of confidence going into that game.

“We’re really excited to see what we can do over these last few months of the season. We need to keep improving.”

“The results and performances over the previous two games have been fantastic and we have confidence that we will carry the day.

“Clean sheets are important for us at Kamuzu Stadium. We need to continue that mentality. We’re a great set of lads and the togetherness is really good.” said Manyozo.

However,Red Lions coach Stereo Gondwe said they are set for the game and vowed to win the match.

Gondwe said they know it will be a tough encounter since they won against the Nomads in Mangochi.

Last time Red Lions played at Kamuzu Stadium in the Carlsberg Cup they displayed fantastic football against Nyasa Big Bullets.

They lost 4-5 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

