Wanderers skipper calls for patience after poor start

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr is not pleased with his side poor start of the season but has assured their fans of bouncing back to winning ways in no time.

Manyozo and fellow players including supporters and technical panel were left disappointed after the Nomads suffered their second successive defeat to Blue Eagles in a league match played at Kamuzu Stadium last weekend.

The loss followed another 1-0 loss to Silver Strikers in an Airtel Top 8 Quarter Final first leg match to Silver Strikers.

The two results brought confusion and anger from the supporters who called for the immediate firing of the entire technical panel.

However, the club executive has since just fired Head Coach Bob Mpinganjira, Team Manager Allan Kamanga and Technical Director Yasin Osman.

Wanderers Reserve Coach Albert Mpinganjira has since been appointed as stand in coach.

Reports indicate that Mighty Tigers Coach Gerald Phiri has been earmarked for the Coaching position.

Speaking to a local radio, Manyozo said as players they are equally concerned with the losses.

“We’re working around the clock to find remedy to the cause and I’m sure we’ll find it in no time. I’m pleading with the supporters to exercise patience with us,” said Manyozo.

He further reminded the supporters that the team might be struggling after losing some of their key players including Yamikani Chester who is now in USA.

“Of course Wanderers is a big team and supporters always look for results regardless of whatever circumstances we are in therefore I am pleading with them to continue giving the team the much needed support and I promise things will be fine,” he said.

Before the firing of the coaches, Manyozo shielded the coaches saying the problem might have been the players.

“As players we need to fight hard because coaches doesn’t play they just guide us. I can give you an example, I missed a penalty in a cup final and we lost was that a problem to do with the coach? No!. As players we need to pull up our socks and fighter hard to bring back the lost glory” said Manyozo.

Meanwhile, Manyozo will be briefly out of action as he is nursing a hamstring injury.

