Wanderers star Chembezi off to SA for Polokwane trials

Be Forward Wanderers defence pillar Dennis Chembezi left the country on Sunday for South Africa to undergo trials with that country’s top-flight league side Polokwane City.

The facilitator of his deal, former Wanderers striker,Esau Kayenda confirmed the news yo Nyasa Times.

He said Chembezi will be on trials with the club outfit for a week.

Kanyenda said the South African team was looking for a central defender and that he recommended Chembezi’s name because he is one of the best defenders in Malawi.

In a brief interview before departure, Chembezi said he is ready for the trials.

“This could be a stepping stone for bigger things in my career, so yes, I am excited and looking forward to impress,” he said.

Be Forward Wanderers chairman Gift Mkandawire also confirmed that Chembezi is going with the clubs blessings.

“At Wanderers we dont block players opportunities.Chembezi is going a few days after we also exported Francisco Madinga to Georgia,” said Mkandawire.

