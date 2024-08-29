Wanderers up as Silver drop points

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have secured a 1-0 victory over Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe as their title contenders Silver Strikers share spoils with the northern region outfit Chitipa United.

A lone goal scored by towering defender, Lawrence Chaziya at 29 minutes in the first half was enough for the nomads to secure maximum points

This is an exciting result as the two teams are eyeing for the 2024 TNM super league championship.

Wanderers head coach Meke Mwase praised his charges for a job well done.

“I continue urging my charges that being a second round it will not be easy to be getting maximum points but we should be utilizing our chances that is what has happened today. Going forward We will be taking each game as it is,” Mwase said.

Whilst coach for Kamuzu Barracks, Charles Kamanga admitted their loss and congratulate Wanderers for winning.

“It wasn’t our day as we didn’t pray an shot on the goal, this is how the game of football brings about, we cannot score as we did not create chances, we have to go back as Kamuzu Barracks and seat down, there is a lot better to come,” Kamanga said.

The results means Wanderers have reduced the gap with Silver Strikers to 6 points as the nomads poses 38 points from 19 games whilst the bankers have 44 points with 18 games played so far.

