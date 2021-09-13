Warriors exit super league with humiliating loss

A super league side in the country has to play 30 games in one season in a league that comprises 16 teams.

But for a club to find itself in the league the following season, it has to amass points that will see it avoid positions 14, 15 and 16. If that does not happen, the team gets relegated mercilessly.

Mzuzu Warriors Football Club on Sunday played its game number 30 at Mzuzu Stadium against Civo Service United in which it miserably lost 0-3.

The Warriors were relegated with four games to go and after the Sunday game, the log table shows they are at the very bottom (position 16) with only 18 points from the 30 games.

The match against Civo was so physical that referee Misheck Juba had to blow his whistle time and again to award free kicks for fouls committed by either side.

The first half produced no goals.

But on the dot on an hour, a decent freekick by substitute Ibrahim Sadick for Civo United allowed captain Lanken Mwale to rise and head the ball past goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira for the civil servants to lead 1 nil.

And after 75 minutes, Muhamad Sulumba received a decent through ball in the penalty area and managed to beat one defender before beating Mapira again. 2 nil.

4 minutes before full time, substitute Innocent Tanganyika scored Civo’s final goal after receiving yet another decent cross from Ibrahim Sadick.

Speaking after the match, Warriors’ coach Gilbert Chirwa said his charges approached the game well. He added that financial woes pushed Mzuzu Warriors out of the TNM Super League.

“We fought very hard but the mistakes we made in the second half costed us the game. We have to accept that we are out of the super league.

“The team was playing very well in the season but we struggled a lot because of financial problems. A good number of players left the team seeing they were benefitting nothing. We were left with only 18 players. You can’t survive in the league in that situation,” explained Chirwa.

The winning coach, Franco Ndawa, said it was a tough game especially in the first half.

“We had to change our system in the second half and it paid dividends. We were more offensive than them in the second half after making substitutions. We will fight tooth and nail to finish on the fourth position,” Ndawa remarked.

The civil servants are still on position 5 with 41 points from 27 games. They play Ekwendeni Hammers this Monday at Mzuzu Stadium and their last two games are against Ntopwa FC and Blue Eagles.

Last season, the Warriors finished on position 12 under the same conditions of not having sponsorship. But as the team exits the super league, one can be assured that goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira, midfield maestro Uchizi Vunga and captain of the side, Mathews Salirana may surely remain in the top flight league as several clubs have already started looking for their signatures.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!