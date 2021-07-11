Warriors’ woes send them packing out of FDH Bank Cup

Woes rocking Mzuzu Warriors Football Club were also portrayed in an FDH Bank Cup game on Saturday, just as has been the case in the super league.

The Warriors are second from the bottom on the TNM Super League log table with only 15 points from 22 games.

Their league poor run of form was replicated in a cup game at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday as they were booted out of the FDH Bank Cup Round of 32 by visiting Ntopwa Football Club which are anchoring the league table.

The Warriors conceded three goals at home without any reply. Levison Chabwera scored the first goal for Ntopwa after 20 minutes. Mphatso Magaleta put his name on the score sheet after 70 minutes before claiming a brace 3 minutes before the final whistle.

Speaking after the match, owner and Technical Director for Ntopwa Football Club, Isaac Jomo Osman, said he was happy with the win.

“This is a turning point. Our problem has been scoring goals. We will keep on fighting so that we can do well even in the super league. I know it will not be easy but we are remaining with seven games in the league and I am hopeful that we can do well,” explained Osman.

His opposite number, Gilbert Chirwa, said his side played well but could not get goals.

“Scoring was our biggest problem today despite playing well. You should know that Mzuzu Warriors has no sponsorship and a good number of players left the team because the team has no money. We just have to accept that we have lost the game,” remarked Chirwa.

