Was DPP lady shot by police? Hospital reports reject DPP claims, says wound not as a result of bullet

Mystery shrouds the circumstances surrounding an injury sustained by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy director of women, Brenda Saidi Banda, with Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) refuting allegations that her wound resulted from a gunshot.

On Saturday, Saidi Banda reportedly sustained an injury while visiting DPP vice-president for the Central Region, Alfred Gangata, at Lilongwe Police Station, where he was detained on charges of forgery by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

The DPP’s Directorate of Women released a statement claiming that police shot Saidi Banda in the arm during the confrontation. However, KCH spokesperson Winnie Yotamu clarified that the injury was not caused by a bullet.

“In our examination, there was no evidence to suggest that Ms. Banda was shot. Her bones are intact, and she was treated as an out-patient,” Yotamu explained.

Malawi Police Service spokesperson Peter Kalaya also denied the allegations, stating that no live ammunition was used to disperse DPP supporters who had gathered at the station. Instead, Kalaya confirmed that tear gas was deployed after the supporters blocked roads and disrupted police operations.

“They were defiant despite being asked to leave. They arrived in lorries, brought a public address system, and caused a commotion. Tear gas was used to restore order,” Kalaya said, adding that police have been unable to contact Banda to record her statement.

Kalaya dismissed the shooting allegations as unfounded and questioned the motives behind the claims.

DPP Insists on Shooting Claims

Despite hospital findings and police statements, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba doubled down on the party’s stance. He maintained that Saidi Banda sustained a gunshot wound and accused the government, led by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), of using excessive force against political opponents.

“Ms. Banda is in pain and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lilongwe. We are devastated by this level of brutality,” Namalomba said, adding that the DPP is conducting its own investigation to determine if others were injured during the incident.

He criticized the police for their approach, calling it an attack on democracy. “The president of the party will address the nation on this matter soon,” Namalomba promised.

Arrest of Alfred Gangata

The incident unfolded as DPP supporters rallied behind Alfred Gangata, who was arrested for allegedly falsifying tax records. According to the MRA, Gangata is accused of creating and submitting a counterfeit Tax Clearance Certificate to fulfill bidding requirements for a project at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

He faces charges of forgery, uttering false documents, and conducting business without proper tax clearance.

Political Tensions Escalate

The incident has ignited debate about the use of force during political gatherings and the handling of high-profile arrests. While the DPP accuses the MCP government of heavy-handedness, authorities maintain that their actions were necessary to maintain order.

As investigations continue, the narrative remains polarized, reflecting the charged political environment in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!