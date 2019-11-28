Waves hosts UMP nominations night:KB and Priscilla Kayira revealed as event hosts

Barely months after its closure for refurbishments, Cockpit Night Club now rebranded as Waves will on Saturday, November 30 host the highly anticipated Urban Music People (UMP) Awards nomination party.

Apart from unveiling of nominees, there will be performances by Malinga Mafia and Hazel Mak as well as Kings of the Night (VJ Ice, DJ Reubie, DJ Flame) DJ West and DJ Gedoh.

On his part, Waves Marketing and Publicity Department Alfred Ochieng stressed that Waves preparation is one geared to make it a top night out/entertainment spot.

“A key point to making this happen is paying attention to our valued customers and patrons. We listen and improve and innovate and this event presents an opportunity to have our patrons, current and those that will come on the day experience Waves. Improved services, facilities and indeed partnerships,” he said.

Ochieng added that partnering with UMP is to make a statement that Waves intends to be the best as well.

In his remarks, UMP Projects Manager Wisdom Phanga said the partnership came natural as UMP and Waves share common brand attributes.

“We are all Urban and fresh. The place is spacious and classy enough to host such an auspicious event. It’s also arguably the best party club in the city so UMP being the hottest Urban movement,” Phanga boasted.

Meanwhile, UMP has announced Sam “KB” Kabambe and Priscilla Kayira as UMP music and fashion blended edition hosts at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

Kabambe is a renowned TV and radio personality, media consultant, actor and entrepreneur.

He has previously worked with FM 101 Power and Capital FM Malawi and Times Media Group.

The 26—year-old Priscilla Kayira is a talented professional TV presenter and creative.

She has 4 years experience in TV and Radio presentations. She has worked with different media houses in Malawi and Kenya.

Priscilla won Best TV personality award at the Urban Music People (UMP) 2018.

