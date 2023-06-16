Weather experts blame warmer June due to El Nino

Weather experts are blaming the warmer June due to a weather phenomenon called El Nino.

They say Malawi will continue to experience an unseasonable rise in temperatures due to the El Nino.

Spokesperson for the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services Yobu Kachiwanda said the higher-than-normal temperatures being recorded across the country are a result of the onset of El Niño episodes.

Usually, at this time of the year in June, Malawi experiences cooler temperatures and rain drizzles, this is however not the case as temperatures going up to as high as 30 degrees celsius are still being recorded.

During an El Niño event, warm water accumulates in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, leading to widespread alterations in global weather patterns. Consequently, affected regions experience changes in temperature, rainfall patterns, and disruptions to their usual climatic conditions.

