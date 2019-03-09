Weather experts warn heavy rains, flooding to hit centre, north regions: Malawi declares disaster zones

Weather experts have issued a red warning alert that heavy rains which will cause flooding are to hit the central and northern regions in the coming days.

This follows the death of 26 people and the missing of 11 others in heavy rains in some districts in the south.

Officials from the Meteorological and Climate Change Department have said the rains will stop in the south on March 13 and move to the centre and the north.

They have since warned people to take precautionary measures to avoid further loss of lives and property.

Department of Disaster and Management (Dodma) says 29 people have sustained injuries of various degrees while 22, 000 are now homeless.

The districts of Chikhwawa and Nsanje have since been cut off due to the heavy rains and flooding.

Dodma says the affected districts include Phalombe, Blantyre, Chikhwawa, Nsanje, Neno, Mwanza, Zomba.

President Peter Mutharika has since cancelled his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) activities in the north tomorrow to deal aith the matter.

