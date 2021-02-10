Well-founded fear: 48-hour ultimatum expires with clear signs Covid funds plundered
At the expiry of 48- hour ultimatum Tuesday evening which President Lazarus Chakwera issued for clusters to account for K6.2 billion Covid-19 response funds allocated to then last August, it emerged that the public fear of money being misappropriate is “well-founded.”
Chakwera warned that he will fire any controlling officer or cluster heads who fail to account for the K6.2 billion. He gave the respective ministries and clusters 48 hours to account for the funds to the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.
On Tuesday, the Task Force received reports from ministries of Health, Local Government, Education and Information, Malawi Prisons and Malawi Defence Force.
But the Task Force led by co-chairperson Dr John Phuka and Minister of Health Kandodo Chiponda rejected several presentations because they clearly could not make sense on their expenditure.
The Task Force asked for fresh reports as it was evident that the funds, which Treasury released in August last year for the Covid-19 fight, were indeed plundered by some public officers.
Other members of the Task Force who rejected the reports at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) included Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa, Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako., Minister of Education Agness Nyalonje.
Chiponda said the Task Force will submit a report to President Chakwera after reviewing all presentations while Kazako said they will update the nation “when everything is done.”
Kazako said the session was not a stunt but a serious process of accountability.
President Chakwera had initially presented an expenditure breakdown that, among other things, indicated allocations for meetings and other items critics felt were not a priority.
The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has since demanded an immediate audit of how the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC).
DPP spokesperson on finance Joseph Mwanamvekha said the opposition party wants the National Audit Office to conduct the audit and that a report on the same should be submitted to Parliament through the Public Accounts Committee.
“Without being overly speculative, the conduct of Dodma could just be a microcosm of a much larger rot happening in government regarding the use of funds meant for the fight against Covid-19,” said Mwanamvekha in a statement.
The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has since written the office of the Auditor General to institute an audit of the K6.2 billion funds.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Clueless government
Don’t worry treat the incompetents with kid gloves. Fire the errant cadets by all means but they should be arrested for embezzlement. K6.1b is misapropriation is no small matter.
It’s the beginning and end of story.
6.2 billion njambiri yapita basi aba
Dodma is part of the OPC, its a baby of the Office of the President and Cabinet. There is no way Dodma can abuse funds without the knowledge, oversight and permission of the OPC. If the HRDC, Alan Ntata abd other progressive voices had not raised alarm, would the OPC have investigated this plunder? Chilima alikuti? Mr Drain-The-Swamp. Heads must roll beginning with the Head of State!!! These are enough grounds for impeachment in stable and sober democratic state.
Why did you fail to impich gogo petulo with all the financial scandles that marred his administration. In this scenario the officials responscible will accout for the embezled money
The officials responsible are Chakwera and Chilima,they are leaders of the OPC. We do not want the small fish who are eating crumbs, we want the big fish who eating the whole bakery. Insomba imayamba kuola pamutu.
Whip the thieves. Fire them. A poor person pays VAT and he does not get it back. Capitol Hill is full of thieves. They go to work to steal.
This man is a talker. A shit talker at that. A preacher who preaches and preaches with no benefit to his congregation. A Chakwela ndi chinkwedza mawu basi. A loud mouth imposter. A dolphin showing off its fin to disguise as a shark. It is becoming clear, he is wearing shoes bigger than his feet.Vote tinabetsa, Ulendo wa ku canaan tatenga short cut kudzela kukasiya. Lord I pray, give us a new president 2025
Chakwera has nothing to hide. He clearly demanded accountability from those who were given the money. If it is found that the money was misused then the reponsible people will be punished. During gog petulo reign such things were swept under the carpet.
gogo petulo kodi inu ndinu a MCP ,ehee tikudziwa kkk.Koma mubhibha zakudhzatuuu kkk
Who stole the money this time ? Chinese, Indians, Pakistanis, Burundians ?? Just like Cashgate this is CORONAGATE executed by MALAWIANS… Corruption is within Malawi and Malawi can never rise as a nation unless corruption is rooted out. Malawians are corrupt by nature and outsiders take advantage of that by plam greasing, Learn to live with that fact …No wonder the money was spent in buying a 2nd hand car, a piece of land and someones wedding and some side chicks banging weekend at Cape Mclear.
I cannot even imagine what Malawi would look like today if there had not been corruption for the last 20 years. It cannot go on like this.
I don’t know of plunder and I have been an auditor for 18 years. But with auditing process to order an audit within 48 hours is not feasible taking account of forensic audit processes.
Inuuuuu. The reports were long overdue.
I cant agree more Mr. President