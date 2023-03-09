WEMAS female workers fete Kasungu female inmates on International Women’s Day

Female employees at Wella Medical Aid Society (WEMAS) this year celebrated their International Day of Women by dining with and donated assorted food and non-food items to female inmates at Kasungu Prison.

The gesture left female inmates in awe as they thought their incarceration meant they had been separated them from everyone, including those they did not injure.

Thus, when WEMAS employees entered the gates of the reformation facility with various food and non-food items for donation to them, some inmates could not hold a tear of joy and disbelief.

But Lindani Shaba – a representative of the women employees at WEMAS – assured them the company cares for them for as long as they are human and still living.

“That’s why we, female employees of WEMAS, decided to come here to celebrate the International Women’s Day with you. On this particular, we honour and recognize the contribution women make to humanity; hence, we thought it was only proper to celebrate with because, despite being in prison, you remain women and mothers,” said Shaba.

She added that her company promotes women inclusion as one of its core values.

Kasungu Prison Station Assistant Public Relations Officer, Jailer Blessings Jailos, commended female employees of WEMAS for the gesture, saying it goes a long way in reforming inmates.

Jailos added that the donation will alleviate the suffering among the inmates, stressing that inmates lack many things to live a decent life.

Recently, WEMAS also donated assorted basic necessities worth K100,000 to Mchinji-based mother of triplets.

The assistance followed an SOS sent by Mchinji District Social Welfare Officer Joyce Malika who called on well-wishers to donate anything they can afford, considering that the mother, Siwema Joseph, 30, and her husband, Abraham Sentiasi, 32, are poor and have barely enough to sustain the livelihood of the three children.

