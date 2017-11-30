Wendy Harawa gets two international managers

Malawi’s Queen of Ragga and Dancehall music who also doubles as Event Manager and Coordinator Wendy Harawa has secured a new deal with two managers who will be managing her international projects.

Harawa made the revealation in an interview with Nyasa Times few days after returning from Rabat, Morrocco where she went to attend this year’s musical gathering called ‘Visa for Music’ which took place between 22nd and 25th November 2017.

The Visa for Music gathering brings together musicians, promoters, managers and organisers to share experiences in various aspects of music.

“I am pleased to announce that I have gotten two Managers who will be managing me internationally,” Harawa confirmed.

But she however could not reveal the identities of the two managers.

“There are few things we are finalising so I will reveal the names once the deal is finalized,” she said.

Harawa, who released her fourth album ‘Nalliah’ on 1st April 2017, said she has learnt alot of skills and experiences during the Morrocco trip.

“I have learnt some new skills more especially on organising music festival and during the tour, I also promoted Malawian music and culture a thing that will attract more tourists to visit the warm heart of Africa. It is therefore my belief that the trip will increase the number of foreigners who patronise our local festivals,” said

Harawa.

She is also part of the organising firm Impakt Events, the organisers of the famous annual Sand Music Festival.

