WFP encourages food diversification to improve nutrition

World Food Program (WFP) Country Director, Paul Tumbull, has encouraged local food businesses to diversify their products to improve nutrition in the country.

Tumbull made the remarks on Saturday during a Lilongwe-based Scale Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network with an aim to engage in scaling up nutrition in Malawi.

He said Malawi just like many countries has a problem in having sufficient diversity of food.

“So many children in particular don’t get enough diversified food, so they cannot get nutrients that are essential for their good growth,” he said.

Tumbull observed that having nutritious food produced in Malawi will help the children to take in more diversified nutritious diet.

He added that producing and selling local produced and nutritious food can make a good business.

Central Region SUN Business Network Vice Chairperson, Funny Gondwe said they are sensitizing people on the importance of eating nutritious food.

“We are trying to convince people to know that they have eat nutritious food for their good health,” she said.

In so doing, she said, the local food manufacturers can grow at the same time scaling up nutrition, she said.

Gondwe bemoaned the tendency of just eating products without knowing their health benefits.

Livingonce Health Juicers, Managing Director, Mtisunge Banda said consuming local products like fruits are good to a persons health.

Banda said his company produces juices made from fruits which are found locally.

