WFP order 29, 000 metric tonnes of maize to support El Nino affected Malawians

In response to the recent El Nino impact which left many Malawians in acute hunger situations, the World Food Programme (WFP) has disclosed that it has ordered a total of 29, 000 metric tonnes of maize which will be distributed to the affected households in the country from October this year.

Country Director for WFP, Paul Turnbull disclosed the development at WFP offices in Blantyre where he was updating the media on the status of hunger and how the organization is preparing to support Malawians by rescuing them from hunger challenges in collaboration with the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

“The El Nino which the country experienced between the year 2023 and 2024 affected the crop production due to a long dry spell and has forced many families to be face food insecure.

“Currently, we have over 1,300 metric tonnes of maize which have arrived in the country from Tanzania and it is being kept in our warehouses while we are waiting for the remaining trucks to arrive and start the distribution process to the needy Malawians,” Said Turnbull.

Director of Disaster Preparedness and Response at DoDMA, Moses Chimphepo said the impact of hunger which was caused by El Nino is very worrisome because it affected about 5.7 million people whose required maize support can be over 261, 000 metric tonnes.

But Chimphepo said his department is working extra hard to source assist the affected families and that currently DoDMA in conjunction with National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and Admarc have started reaching out to areas where the hunger impact is huge with food just to ease the challenge.

“So far, in terms of resource mobilization WFP and DoDMA have managed to record 46 percent and we expect to start registration for the maize support to Malawians next month,” said Chimphepo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!