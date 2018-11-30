Where is Mr Splash? Radio announcement says former  TV star Kapusa missing

November 30, 2018

A brief paid announcement on Zodiak radio says former television star Geofrey Kapusa aka Mr Splash has gone missing in Lilongwe.

There are no much details but the paid advertisement announcement says Kapusa went missing at Platinum Hotel in Lilongwe and says those who might see him to report to Francis Bisika or the nearest police station.

Kapusa started his television career as a presenter with Television Malawi now MBC before he was fired last year and joined Times Group where he worked for months before he was retrenched.

 

