Which European football league is the biggest in Africa?

African football leagues may be popular with some people, but for the majority of people, their enjoyment is found by watching the bigger leagues from Europe on TV.

It is not just Africa where these leagues attract interest, they have a worldwide following and that is mainly thanks down to some very lucrative TV deals that are in place.

But of the leagues in Europe, which is the biggest in Africa? All three have their positive points and stake their claims individually, but which one comes out on top?

Here we take a look at the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A to see where these three leagues rank against each other and which one appeals to the people of Africa the most.

The English Premier League

The Premier League is at the top of our list, we think this is the best and move loved European football league in Africa. This league has huge exposure for a number of reasons, and one of those is because it is a huge league for betting.

We see many bets placed on games in the Premier League every single week of the season using free bets promotions such as those listed on freebets.com. Betting on football is a worldwide pastime, and the more bets that are placed, the bigger reach the league has.

Betting in Africa is strong, especially on the bigger teams in this league, who are strongly fancied to win by fans around the globe.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are four of the biggest names on the planet when it comes to football, giving this league a wider range of teams that people can relate to.

This pushes it forward as being the best, biggest and most popular league for us. An extension to the current Premier League TV deal in parts of Africa is a big boost and only going to help draw in new fans.

La Liga in Spain

The top tier of Spanish football is another popular league for fans in Africa, although there is one drawback of the league that prevents it from really challenging the Premier League.

This is that we have just two really huge names in the league which fans around the world can really relate to, which are Barcelona and Real Madrid. These two giants are two of the biggest clubs in the world, but there is little else to back them up and improve the status of Spanish football as a whole.

There is no doubt that La Liga is still very popular, and many people enjoy the games that are shown on TV, especially big clashes such as El Classico between the top two. However, to challenge the Premier League, more teams are needed to come out and shine.

Italian Serie A

The Italian Serie A does have more teams that are big names around the world, with Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan leading the way.

However, while these three are well-known, the league has been dominated by Juventus in recent years, with no one else getting a look in.

The non competitive nature of the title run is not ideal, and hopefully this is something we see changing in the future.

Teams such as Lazio, Napoli and others are threatening to get involved, and should anyone other than Juventus win the title this season, it would add to the league’s appeal overall.

We have a lot of good things happening with football in Italy and many in Africa watch the league unfold, but a change in winners would boost the appeal even further.

