White Ribbon Alliance launches study to understand midwifery challenges in Malawi

The White Ribbon Alliance (WRA) has launched a ‘What Midwives Want’ study to understand challenges that midwives face when discharging their duties.

The study, which will be done online, targets 5, 000 midwives from Chitipa to Nsanje and will cost K7 million.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Thursday, WRA Executive Director Hester Nyasulu described it as a special study because midwives will be able to make their demands on what they need do their work better.

“In Malawi, our maternal mortality ratio is very high yet 91 percent of women who are pregnant are delivering in the health facilities. This is a clear indication that there are huge challenges in the health facilities as such we need to talk to the midwives to come up with concrete ways to deal with the challenges,” he said.

Nyasulu said after the study, they will engage key stakeholders, who include the government, to find solutions to the existing challenges.

He said midwives will be asked to respond to the questions online as such they urged all nurses to welcome this campaign and participate.

The alliance will conduct the campaign in partnership with Association of Malawian Midwives (AMAMI).

Vice President of AMAMI Daniel Kawaye it is every important campaign because it is platform where midwives will be able to share the challenges that they meet in their work.

“We are very grateful to white ribbon alliance for the support because this is the first campaign in the country that has considered hearing the voices of the midwives. We believe that after this campaign we will be able to come up with a solution to the challenges that midwives face and also be able to reduce the maternal death which is the main purpose,” he said.

