Who is fooling who? Buluma resigned, Government says fired her

In her four-paged letter, Buluma attributes her decision to pressure from Board Chair Zamba, Ministry of Energy Principal Secretary Alfonso Chikuni and other officials to find other fuel suppliers through ‘dubious means’ such as circumventing procurement rules.

Buluma writes: “….after serious consideration and taking into account the immense pressure that I have faced over the past recent months from yourself [Board Chair Ms Colleen Zamba], the Principal Secretary responsible for Energy, Mr Alfonso Chikuni and others to bring new suppliers through dubious means and in some instances expensive fuel financiers including the following:

1. Confluence Asset management Holding PTE Limited – US$250 million fuel financing

2. 700 SA Oil and Gas – 40,000MT monthly each product (value$40 million per month)

3. GY and Sons Holdings – supply of 40,000MT of both diesel and petrol each

4. Dalitso General Dealers

5. And others which the PS responsible for Energy solicited.”

Energy Secretary Alfonso Chikuni has said he is not aware of the resignation.