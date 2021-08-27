Wife scalds her police officer husband with hot water

A male police officer at Chipoka Police Station in Salima, Sergeant Sefu Phiri, is in deep pain at the district hospital after sustaining bruises from how water his wife poured on him on Wednesday.

Nyasa Times understand that Phiri was scalded with hot water by his own wife following disagreements over his surrogate child.

The victim confirmed the development, adding that he is officer No B6335 Pros/Sgt Sefu Phiri.

“I had a child with a different mother of which my wife was aware of. And after I brought the child home, my wife was so angry. She then poured the hot water from the kitchen that I was about to make tea for the child,” narrated Phiri.

The district police spokesperson, Jacob Khembo, refused to comment on the matter.

But Phiri disclosed that his fellow law enforcers have not yet arrested the suspect.

Asked if he reported the matter to police, Phiri said: “I just informed my boss through a phone.”

