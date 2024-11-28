Windfall! Court orders FAM to pay Meke Mwase K440 million for unlawful dismissal

The Industrial Relations Court (IRC) in Blantyre has ordered the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to compensate former Flames coach Meke Mwase with K440 million for unlawful termination of his contract, redeployment, and constructive dismissal.

IRC Deputy Chairperson Edna Bodole stated that the compensation accounts for Mwase’s remaining 36 months on his contract, pegged at the same wage scale as former expatriate coaches, Romanian Mario Marinica and Belgian Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG), his successor and predecessor, respectively.

However, Bodole excluded additional benefits such as motor vehicle allowance, insurance cover, annual gold card membership, and life insurance, reducing the potential payout.

Mwase’s lawyer, David Kanyenda, expressed satisfaction with the ruling despite it being lower than their anticipated K518 million claim.

“While the amount is not what we initially sought, we are pleased with the court’s decision,” Kanyenda said, speaking alongside Mwase after the ruling.

FAM’s lawyer, Luciano Mickeus, stated that the association would review the judgment to decide whether to appeal the matter.

In a related development, Kanyenda is also representing Patrick Mabedi, another former Flames coach, in a separate case where Mabedi is demanding K175 million from FAM for unfair dismissal.

The court’s decisions highlight the need for strict adherence to labor laws and contractual obligations, as FAM continues to grapple with multiple disputes over employment practices.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!