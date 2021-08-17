Witchcraft suspect burnt to ashes in Karonga

Irate residents Malemya 2 Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga on Monday burnt to ashes a 38-year-old man suspected to be a wizard.

The incident occurred around 6pm near the deceased house in the village.

Karonga district outgoing chairperson who is also one of the residents, Steve Simsokwe, identified the deceased as Mike Mwaighogha.

According to Simsokwe, the deceased was accused of killing his own brother through magic.

It is said that the brother to the deceased, who died a mysterious death, mentioned him as someone who had been tormenting him and that he should have left him to die in peace.

This angered his relatives who decided to avenge by setting Mwaighogha on fire.

Village headman Malemia 2, while condenming the barbaric action taken by his subjects, asked the law enforcers to arrest the people behind the killing of Mwaighogha.

Meanwhile, police said they’re investigating the matter and will soon bring the suspects to book.

