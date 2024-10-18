Women accuse fellow woman Magistrate Diana Mangwana of being corrupt, reports her to Chief Justice

Eleven (11) women claiming to be victims of Magistrate Diana Kamwangala Mangwana have penned the Chief Justice, Rezine Mzikamanda, asking him to take a disciplinary action on the magistrate whom they are accusing of engaging in corrupt practices.

Mangwana serves at the Child Justice Court in Lilongwe where the disgruntled women allege she is soliciting bribes from “men who have money”.

“We, Malawian women, who are victims of Magistrate Diana Mangwans submit this letter of complaint about this Magistrate from the Child Justice Court in Lilongwe. Some of us have been writing to your office since July 2004, but we have not received any feedback so we are writing this letter collectively,” starts the letter signed by Pilirani Mombe dated October 16, 2024.

According to Mombe, who signed the letter on behalf of the said 11 women victims, the concerned magistrate favours men in her administration of justice.

Mangwana is alleged to be “fighting for high profile cases from men she can get benefits from and give them custody of children and when dividing property/maintenance, women walk out of their long-term marriages with nothing while their ex-husbands get everything”.

However, Mombe confesses that the women do not have ‘concrete evidence of exchange of money’.

“But it is obvious that she receives money from men in favour of a favourable outcome for them while women and children are being treated unjustly. This isn’t in the best interest of children whom she is supposed to be protecting and women are suffering. In one of the cases she was disclosing things about an ex-husband’s spending habits which the wife did not even knows about.

In another case, she was sending text messages to one of the woman’s ex-husband while they are both being represented by lawyers, in another case she was talking about ill of the applicant to court workers before she even heard the case because she had been speaking to the applicant’s ex-husband out of court. We could go on and on but you have some of our individual letters, which explain in detail,” reads the letter.

“We, Malawian women are writing to your office with full rust and belief that you have the powers of making sure that your courts are operating in a just manner. You are aware Your Honour that we have the right to a court process that is fair and just, a right we are supposed to enjoy as citizens of Malawi.

Magistrates like Diana Mangwana should not be sitting in a court as a judge. She is incompetent and corrupt. All her rulings in the last two years should be investigated. We are asking you in your capacity as chairperson of the Judicial Service Committee to look into the matter as urgently as possible. Some women have on going cases right now where it is evident that this magistrate is compromised. We are ready to individually give you the evidence and our case numbers,” it concludes.

