Women football legend Dube honoured

Women football legend David Dube has been honoured for his contribution in the promotion of women football in Malawi. Dube has been honoured by Champion Communications publishers of a new all football magazine The Champion.

Presenting a certificate of recognition to the women football legend, Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture, Ulemu Msungama said he was thankful to Champion Communications for honouring Dube who was a force behind the success story of two of the country’s international women football players, Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga currently plying their trade in China.

“I thank Champion Communications for using the launch event of their magazine to honour Dube for the role he has played in the promotion of women football in the country,” said Msungama.

He thanked Champion Communications for coming with the all football magazine with he said will chronicle the country’s football highlights.

“When people go for a football event they usually forget the highlights of the game the magazine will go a long way in keeping the country’s football records,” said Msungama adding, “Football has the power to bring people together, I saw myself jumping with Mr. Nyamilandu at the stadium and this occasion marks the beginning of a new era in football reporting in the country”.

Speaking on behalf of Football Association of Malawi, President of Women’s Football Association of Malawi, Suzgo Ngwira said is a strategic partner in ‘raising the bar’ and FAM has a strategic framework of working with the media.

“We hope The Champion is here to stay and as FAM we promise to support this initiative,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of The Champion, Abigail Tsaka said it was the view of The Champion football magazine that people and institutions that through their actions have made significant contribution to the development of football must be honoured.

“Oftentimes individuals that have made significant contributions to society are honoured after their death. Funerals are always full of beautiful speeches that compliment huge funeral expenses bestowed on the deceased and their families,” said Tsaka.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Culture, Oliver Kumbambe has encouraged the media to come with initiatives that can assist in the promotion of football in the country.

