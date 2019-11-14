Women teachers receive K600 each for dancing for President Mutharika

Women teachers in Balaka on Wednesday afternoon left Balaka L.E.A School ground dejected after they were given K600 [less than $1 United States Dollar] each as a take home after spending almost the whole day patronizing and dancing for President Peter Mutharika during a political rally.

One of the lady teachers told Nyasa Times that she regret patronizing the rally.

“It is very painful to be forced to attend a political party rally only to take home just K600.00. I regret coming here,” said the teacher.

“I and my fellow lady teachers reported for work this morning only to be sent back and prepare for the president’s function. This is totally unfair and undemocratic,” she added.

The source further revealed she suspects that some senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials have put some money into their pockets.

“We were told that the money provided to be shared was K128, 000; how can a group of over 200 people share that amount. Somewhere, somehow something is wrong,” she said.

Observers say the dance that characterised the one party era had cultural significance but, in the current currency, it is the deterrent that politicians use for the furtherance of their oppressive agendas.

“What makes a Malawian woman so susceptible as far as dance is concerned? Why dance to a politician when your own man walks a far to look for a dance?

“If we were to make economic sense out of it, you would find time mismanagement of significant proportions in which one would have been engaged in viable economic enhancing activity,” a political observer said.

Efforts to talk to DPP Eastern Region Women Director Eluby Kandeu proved futile as she was busy addressing lady teachers.

However, Nyasa Times can confirm that some women teachers were picked from Ntcheu, Balaka and Liwonde to attend the political rally.

