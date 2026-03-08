Women with disabilities demand inclusive SRH services in climate crisis

A local non-governmental organization – Women and Girls Disability Rights (WAG) – has asked authorities at Capital Hill to urgently address unique challenges women and girls with disabilities face in accessing sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services amidst climate-related disasters.

Speaking at the mentorship workshop held at Mlodza Full Primary School in Lilongwe on Friday, WAG Executive Director Stella Nkhonya said climate change has further aggravated their vulnerability and exclusion from critical social services, including SRH care.

“Most of the times when we have floods, there’s little access to family planning. We had a case where a woman with a disability was pregnant, and she was swept away while trying to cross a flooded river. She had no support,” Nkhonya disclosed.

During the gathering, which WAG organized with financial support from HIVOS, where women and girls with disabilities shared their experiences and advocated for inclusive SRH services in the face of climate change.

The event highlighted the often-overlooked intersection of disability, gender, and climate justice.

WAG called for capacity-building for women and girls with disabilities to advocate for their rights, as well as engagement with government, community leaders, and healthcare providers to ensure inclusive SRH services.

“We want to work with block leaders, the Minister of Health, and healthcare providers to make sure women and girls with disabilities are not left behind. We need mobile clinics in flood-prone areas and accessible information on climate change and SRH services,” she emphasized.

“We want an inclusive society where women and girls with disabilities can access SRH services without barriers, even in times of crisis,” added Nkhonya.

Mayamiko Kayamba, a young woman with albinism, stated that women and girls with disabilities face numerous barriers, including inaccessible healthcare facilities, lack of accessible information, stigma, and increased vulnerability to gender-based violence.

“Climate change is not just an environmental issue, it’s a human rights issue. We need inclusive SRH services that address our unique needs, especially during climate-related disasters,” said Kayamba.

