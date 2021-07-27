World Star Betting donates K23m worth of facemasks

World Star Betting, a London-based global betting company, has donated one million medical facemasks to the Malawi Government to assist in the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.

The facemasks were valued at US$30, 000 (approximately K23million) and is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

WSB representative, Davie Saeluzika, speaking during the handover of the donation in Lilongwe on Monday, said the company was responding to the government’s request to the private sector to join hands in the fight against the pandemic.

“We felt duty bound to respond to the call knowing that the government alone cannot fight this heartless pandemic considering the high cost awareness campaigns, preventive measures and treatment which are extremely high and complex,” he said.

In January, 2021, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera declared Malawi a State of National Disaster due to Covid-19 and urged the private sector and partners to assist in the fight.

Saeluzika said coronavirus has caused untold suffering to people not only in Malawi, but the whole world and has negatively impacted world economies.

He bemoaned delays in the shipment of the consignment, which was ordered in February from China, but arrived this month.

In her remarks, the Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, expressed gratitude to the company for strengthening preventative measures against Covid-19 in health facilities in the country.

“Government needs many partners such as WSB to mobilise adequate PPE’s and medical oxygen to prevent and manage the cases ” she observed.

She assured the company that the facemasks will be distributed widely and be put to the intended use by health workers and patients.

WSB is an international betting company based in London with a number of operations in Africa including Malawi.

