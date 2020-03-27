World Vision Malawi donates K80m supplies to Ministry of Health for Covid-19 prevention

World Vision Malawi (WVM) has donated medical supplies and equipment worth K80 million to Ministry of Health in a drive to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The donated items included 50,000 gloves, 3,000 face masks 1,000 gowns 12 tonnes of powdered soap, 90×20 kgs of chlorine 8 tonnes of assorted bar soap and 100 buckets of water.

World Vision has also donated K500 000 for fuel to be used in facilities activity to counter the effects of Corona Virus in the country

In his remakrs after presenting the items in Lilongwe, WMV Programmes Manager, Charles Chimombo said the donation would go a long way in ensuring that the fight against COVID-19 was effectively carried out by the Ministry.

“The items are designated for 37 Health Centre in the 15 districts where WVM was operating in the country.

Chimombo said WVM has taken very serious measures to ensure that the orgnaisation can effectively support the government in responding to the Covid-19.

He said WV Malawi has already put in place a Crisis Management Team (CMT) that is functional and will be the overall in-charge in managing the crisis.

” WV Malawi is coordinating with Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities including World Health Organization (WHO) in our daily activities as sources of information on the awareness, prevention, treatment, travel advisories and general public health response and current situation,” he said.

Deputy Director of Pharmaceuticals, Godfrey Kadewere thanked WVM for the timely donation of assorted medical supplies and equipment to the Ministry.

He said the donation would go a long way in complement government efforts to contain the Corona Virus in the country.

