World Vision to lead fight against HIV and Malaria in Malawi

World Vision will partner the Malawi government’s Ministry of Health to implement interventions to fight Malaria, Tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS across the country. The grants, given by Global Fund, will be rolled out from January 2021 and run to 2024.

Presiding over the launch of the grants at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, Malawi’s Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu, thanked the Global Fund for its sustained contribution to the Malawi health sector.

Since 2003 Malawi has accessed and utilized financial support from Global Fund worth US$1.6 billion.

He then pledged Malawi government’s support to the Ministry of Health and World Vision who will be the grant’s flag carriers.

“These grants demonstrate the trust that the donor community has in our government and I appeal to all recipients to make prudent use of the resources entrusted to them”, said Mlusu who was accompanied by the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo.

He also said that the government prioritises the fight against Malaria, TB and AIDS because of their negative drain on the economy.

“Once productive citizens are rendered unproductive by these diseases, particularly HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis. These diseases are also leading causes of death in the country”, said Mlusu.

He further added that beyond the three diseases, Malawi Government further acknowledges Global Fund efforts towards building resilient sustainable systems for health.

On her part, Kandodo reiterated the need for cooperation and commitment from all relevant stakeholders in the implementation of the new grant.

“I am therefore calling upon all of you gathered here, to support the Ministry and World Vision in the implementation of these enormous resources trusted to the people of Malawi”, she said.

Accepting the challenge and opportunity to play a key role, World Vision’s Advisory Council Chair in Malawi, Lucy Kachapira thanked the Malawi government for its sustained trust in the work and stewardship of World Vision.

“Over the years, as a Christian organization working in all districts of Malawi, we have demonstrated our commitment to end tropical diseases like Malaria and used Global Fund’s resources prudently”, said Kachapira before adding that the organization would utilize its years of experience in HIV and AIDS programming to work hand in hand with all partners to safeguard marginalized groups, especially young people.

Currently, World Vision is implementing an Indoor Residual Spray (IRS) programme in Mangochi, Nkhatabay and Balaka aimed at fighting Malaria. This comes on the back of recent efforts in 2018 when the organization distributed 10.8 million long lasting insecticide treated mosquito nets to nearly 17 million Malawians.

