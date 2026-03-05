WUCWO bemoans climate change impact on women, children: Calls for greater collaboration to address them

The World Union of Catholic Women’s Organisations (WUCWO) has bemoaned the devastating impact of climate change on women and children, emphasizing the need for greater collaboration to address them.

WUCWO Board Member Lucy Vokhiwa highlighted the struggles women face, walking long distances for firewood, risking safety and education.

She made the remarks at the opening of a two-day workshop for faith leaders in Lilongwe on Wednesday. The workshop, organized by Jesuit Centre for Ecology and Development (JCED) with support from Trocaire Malawi, aims to equip faith leaders with knowledge and a theological framework to advocate for agroecology and environmental stewardship.

“Climate change is not just an environmental issue, but a women’s and children’s rights issue. Women walk miles for firewood, risking safety and education, as forests shrink and resources dwindle,” said Vokhiwa, who also represented the Catholic Women Association (CWA), at the workshop.

Vokhiwa urged the government and faith leaders to prioritise climate action, ensuring women and children aren’t left to bear the brunt of environmental degradation.

JCED Acting Executive Director Brother Reuben Chifundo Nazombe challenged faith leaders to lead in promoting agroecology and environmental stewardship.

Nazombe emphasized that caring for the environment is not a choice, but a moral obligation for faith leaders.

“Our faith traditions teach us to care for creation, and our relationship with the environment reflects our relationship with God,” he said.

In his remarks, Director of Social Development Directorate at the Malawi Conference of the Catholic Bishops (MCCB), Father Patrick Kamba, acknowledged that faith leaders have a crucial role in promoting environmental stewardship, driving ecological conversion, and advocating for climate action.

“We must amplify our voice on issues like plastic pollution and push for policies that protect our common home. We are not the first users of this Earth, and we must pass it on to future generations in a sustainable way,” Kamba said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :