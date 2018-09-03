Yamikani Chester the new star of Malawi football

September 3, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Winger Yamikani Chester of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers continues to stamp his status as the new star of Malawi football with an impressive display in  an explosive TNM Super League Blantyre derby at Kamuzu Stadium in  Blantyre.

Yamikani Chester: Game changer.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Chester picked his third man-of-the-match award in a roll.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Chester, who beat a late fitness test after an injury scare during national team training, was the architect of Wanderers’ attack and picked his third man-of-the-match award in a roll in recognition of his excellent performance.

From the moment he stepped onto the pitch—actually  the 23 year-old   was the last Wanderers player to emerge from the tunnel—Bullets were on their toes trying to tame his terrifying pace, superb touch and he is  clinical in his shots

Bullets ended up conceding free-kicks as Chester  was a victim of agriculture tackles from the league leaders.

Wanderers signed playmaker Chester from Azam Tigers where he spent six seasons.

The matchmaker said he is proud to be a Nomads, saying  Wanderers is his  childhood team.

“ I have always wanted to play for this team because as a boy, this is the club that I supported.”

The TNM Super League second round showdown ended one-all after Bullets’ Fischer Kondowe cancelled Esau Kanyenda’s first-half strike.

wampira
Guest
wampira

Za zii wasowa nkhani zolemba mwana wa chule iwe bwanji simunawine ndi chest wako ukumuchemelera ngati kuti ndi dolo mumva kuwawa chaka chake ndi chino ife pa top tili pheee

Namalomba Fredrick
Guest
Namalomba Fredrick

Nkhope ya 23 years imeneyo?????? You spent six years playing at Tigers

