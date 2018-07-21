Zambian Dalisoul returns to Malawi: Set to perform with Dan Lu in Balaka

Zambian popular musician Dalisoul is expected to invade the country again where he is billed to perform alongside Dan Lu in Balaka, Mangochi and Blantyre.

The Kamalasha hit maker real name Madaliso Phiri will be in the country courtesy of Balaka based Ray-Sey Entertainment and will first perform at Modern Park in the district on August 3 before proceeding to Zithere Pano in Mangochi and then Blantyre.

The blossoming Entertainment outfit’s CEO Kondwani Ntopi told Nyasa Times that all preparations regarding the shows are in order and music lovers should expect a great show.

“Both artists have confirmed and we have finalized everything. People should expect fireworks from the artists,” said Ntopi.

He said Ray-Sey Entertainment is on the music scene for a serious mission that is to bring real music shows of different musicians both local and international.

So far the blossoming Entertainment outfit has managed to successfully hold shows featuring Blaze of mwini zinthu fame, Atoht Manje and Alleluya Band.

Also confirming about the gig, Dan Lu said in a music video going viral on social media; “Whats up Balaka…it’s your boy Dan Lu…yaka yaka your Malawian bway…I have got good news for you. I will at Modern Park with Dalisoul from Zambia on August 3. Show idzayamba 8 pm mpaka mbee. From there we will be in Mangochi then Blantyre, so see you soon.”

