Zeeya Creations goes to Blantyre, new studio opens on Saturday

In a bid to widen its customers reach and satisfaction, Lilongwe-based popular multimedia company, Zeeya creations is scheduled to open a new photo studio in Blantyre on Saturday,21 March where according to officials, people should expect extra-ordinary creative hands in photography.

In the past few months, the film has been working tirelessly to put things together and come up with the best studio in the commercial city.

Speaking in an interview, Zeeya Creations Director Albert Kamanga said the move to open a new studio has been necessitated by his Blantyre based customers who have been starving for his creative hands in the art of photography.

Kamanga said they don’t compromise on quality and that is why they have been able to score marks from their customers and as such people from Blantyre should also expect unique and awesome experience from them.

“We treasure quality and that is why we have been able to impress, our team has vibrant and skilled personnel’s with vast experience in cinematography, video editing and designing among others,” he said

Blantyre based Baxton Kapesi expressed gratitude for the development saying they are now adding options in the industry of photography.

“We are happy that Zeeya is coming to Blantyre, we have heard a lot from people and now it’s time to see for ourselves. There is no freedom of choice without options, game up! We need quality, let more players in this industry come to our city,” he said

Mr. and Mrs. Kasambwe a newlywed couple said Zeeya Creations offers best services and they did not regret hiring them on their big day.

Since its establishment in 2014 Zeeya Creations is specialized in branding and media consultancy among others.

