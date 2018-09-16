‘Zero salary’ MCP aspiring MP drills second borehole in Mangochi-Monkey Bay

Kanyenga Villagers in the area of Senior Chief Namkumba have commended, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Mangochi-Monkey Bay Constituency aspirant Member of Parliament Gerald Kazembe for drilling boreholes in the area saying it will help to save marriages as well as saving them from water crisis.

The Villagers made the remarks on Wednesday after Kazembe drilled a second borehole marking the end of water crisis that people were facing in the area for decades, as authorities successfully failed to drill one saying it was a hilly area with no water.

“I want to commend MCP shadow member of parliament Gerald Kazembe for drilling this borehole here at Kanyenga Village. We have been suffering for long time to access clean and safe water we used to drink water with animals (goats/cattle) but now we have a borehole just a stone throw away from home.

“Sometimes we could wake up early in the morning to search for water leaving our husbands sleeping on the bed which was putting our marriages at risk because we did not have time to look after our families,” said Esther Kalembera, one of the villagers.

Concurring with Kalembera, Group Village Head Dickson said not only will we have access to clean and safe water but marriages will also be saved.

Evas Thawani Phiri, Village Health Committee Chairperson said waterborne diseases such as Diarrhea and Cholera will be a thing of the past with the coming of the borehole.

Taking his turn, Kazembe said it is pathetic to see that people from Mangochi-Monkey Bay who are surrounded with the lake are suffering to get clean water. He said it is high time for people in the constituency have access to clean and safe water.

“In 2018 no Malawian should be deprived of clean water. Scarcity of water in Mangochi Monkey Bay villages is both inhumane and embarrassing.

It’s a failure of highest order that we cannot provide our people with the most vital basic needs in this day and age,” said Kazembe

He added “if given the privilege to serve as Member of Parliament, I vow to grab the water problems by the horn and deal with this issue once and for all…”

According to United Nations Sustainable Development goal number six, access and clean and safe water is a human right.

