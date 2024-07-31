Zikhale in hot soup as CSOs his agitate ouster over passport chaos

Civil society organizations (CSOs) in Malawi have launched an online protest calling for the immediate removal of Ken Zikhale Ng’oma as the Minister of Homeland Security. The campaign, which is gaining traction across various social media platforms, urges President Lazarus Chakwera to address the long-standing inefficiencies plaguing the Immigration Department under Zikhale’s leadership.

The CSOs behind the Zatikwana campaign have expressed their frustration over the Immigration Department’s consistent failure to provide timely and efficient passport services. The department’s shortcomings have caused significant hardship for many Malawians, particularly women and youth, who often spend nights outside Immigration offices in hopes of receiving their passports.

The online petition to President Chakwera highlights the dire consequences of the department’s inefficiencies. It underscores how these delays have hindered citizens from traveling for work, education, medical treatment, and other essential purposes. The petition, which has already garnered substantial support, outlines several demands aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis.

The CSOs demand the immediate dismissal of Ng’oma, arguing that his continued tenure only exacerbates the suffering of Malawians and perpetuates inefficiencies within the Immigration Department.

In light of the recent departure of Brigadier General Charles Kalumo, the petition calls for the swift appointment of a new, competent, and accountable Director General to oversee the Immigration Department. This individual must prioritize the needs of citizens and ensure efficient operations.

The campaign calls for comprehensive reforms to address systemic issues causing delays and inefficiencies. These reforms should include combating corruption, increasing staff, improving processes, and implementing technology to streamline operations.

The petition also demands greater accountability and transparency within the Ministry of Homeland Security, including regular public reports on the progress of reforms and the status of passport issuance.

“We, the people of Malawi, deserve better,” reads a statement from the petition. “We deserve a government that works tirelessly to meet our needs and uphold our rights. We cannot and will not accept the continued suffering caused by the inefficiencies of the Immigration Department.”

The CSOs urge Malawians to join the call for change by signing the petition and making their voices heard. “By signing this petition, you are taking a stand for justice, efficiency, and accountability,” the statement continues. “Together, we can bring about the change that Malawi urgently needs. The time for change is now!”

The Zatikwana campaign represents a growing movement among Malawians demanding accountability from their leaders. As the campaign gains momentum, all eyes will be on President Chakwera’s response to these calls for action and the future of the Immigration Department under new leadership.

