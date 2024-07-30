Zikhale must go, some Malawi citizens stage an online protest

A citizen movement through the Zatikwana Campaign, has started an online protest demanding President Lazarus Chakwera to remove Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma for what they call his incompetence.

National Youth Chair for Zatikwana Campaign, Tawene Simbeye told Zodiak Online this morning that the grouping thinks Ngoma is behind the Department of Immigration’s failure to timely and efficiently deliver passports.

Simbeye further says the grouping is calling on swift appointment of Director General of Immigration Department to solve what they call the passport crisis.

But Minister of Information and Government Spokesperson Moses Kumkuyu says appointment of cabinet ministers is the presidential prerogative.

Kunkuyu has added that several concerns raised in the petition are being addressed as Malawians are able to access passports.

 

