Zimbabwe diplomat Dumbutshena to return to Malawi for charity

Diplomat Thandiwe Dumbutshena, who is leaving Malawi at the end of her tour of duty as Zimbabwe ambassador , has said she will come back to Malawi to establish orphan care centers.

She said about her plans during the farewell dinner at her residence in Area 10.

“I have been offering bursaries to needy children in both private and government schools and this has encouraged me to form my own organization in Malawi’’, she said.

Malawi’s Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Isaac Munlo described Dumbutshena as a true friend of Malawi and the woman of integrity who has helped Malawi to improve its relationship with Zimbabwe.

“She has been accessible and tolerance to all Ambassadors and has build a comprehensive team of Ambassadors and it is my hope that she will carry a better story for Malawi wherever she goes’’, Said Munlo.

Munlo further said the country will miss her activities and he hoped that her replacement would continue Dumbutshena’s good work of uniting Malawi and Zimbabwe as well as members of diplomatic corps.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi and also the Dean of African group speaking on behalf of Malawi members of diplomatic corps described Dumbutshena as wonderful lady, legendary for all African Ambassadors and left a wonderful legacy and will miss her activities.

Among the diplomats present during the farewell dinner include Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique and others.

The diplomat, who also served as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Malawi is leaving the country 14 years after presenting her letters of credence in 2004.

