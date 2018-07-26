Zimbabwe diplomat Dumbutshena to return to Malawi for charity

July 26, 2018 Stanley Makuti- Mana 1 Comment

Diplomat  Thandiwe Dumbutshena, who is leaving Malawi at the end of her tour of duty as Zimbabwe ambassador , has  said she will come back to Malawi to establish orphan care centers.

Thandiwe Dumbutshena: I will be back in Malawi

 Munlo described Dumbutshena as a true friend of Malawi

The farewell dinner hosted by the outgoing Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi at her Residence in Area 10,Lilongwe.

She said  about her plans  during the farewell dinner at her residence in Area 10.

“I have been offering bursaries to needy children in both private and government schools and this has encouraged me to form my own organization in Malawi’’, she said.

Malawi’s Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Isaac Munlo described Dumbutshena as a true friend of Malawi and the woman of integrity who has helped Malawi to improve its relationship with Zimbabwe.

“She has been accessible and tolerance to all Ambassadors and has build a comprehensive team of Ambassadors and it is my hope that she will carry a better story for Malawi wherever she goes’’, Said Munlo.

Munlo further said the country will miss her activities and he hoped that her replacement would continue Dumbutshena’s good work of uniting Malawi and Zimbabwe as well as members of diplomatic corps.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi and also the Dean of African group speaking on behalf of Malawi members of diplomatic corps described Dumbutshena as wonderful lady, legendary for all African Ambassadors and left a wonderful legacy and will miss her activities.

Among the diplomats present during the farewell dinner include Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique and others.

The diplomat, who also served as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Malawi is leaving the country 14 years after presenting her letters of credence in 2004.

Mayiwa akula looking at the last time I saw her. Koma ife a Malawi sindimavetsa kuti timalekelera bwanji anthu azichita exploit Malawi in the name of charity? Zoona? Bwanji osakapanga izi kwawo komwe vutoli liri lalikulu.

