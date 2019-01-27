Zodiak announces 50% slash on broadcasting fees for women candidates

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), the country’s biggest and privately owned media house, has announced that it will have all its programmes and adverts’ fees halved for all women participating in the forthcoming May 21 tripartite elections with a goal to boost their morale.

ZBS managing director, Gospel Kazako, said that women are deprived so many opportunities in their pursuits to success at the expense of men hence the initiative.

“As you are aware women are the most marginalised. The most trampled upon and that is why we wanted to help in our own way,” said Kazako.

Kazako said the provision will be for the company’s television, online and radio platforms.

“We wish we had more resources to do more. But for now our goal is that in one way or another we should be able to achieve equality,” he said.

He said the initiative will run throughout the period prior to the closure of official political campaign in May.

Malawi goes to the polls on May 21 and of the 20 presidential aspirants, only three are women.

These include former president Joyce Banda (PP), Sally Kumwenda Yadwad (Leadership with Compassion) and a new entrant Florence Fulayi

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :