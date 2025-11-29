Zodiak award 6 outstanding MSCE students in ‘Best Girl Awards’ initiative

Malawi’s leading private media institution, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) has awarded six (6) Best Performing girls who performed exceptionally after scoring highest points in the 2025 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) through its annual initiative called ‘Best Girl Awards’.

The 18th edition of the Best Girl Awards which was held at Providence Girls Secondary School in Mulanje under the theme Promoting Safe Schools for Girls was introduced with an objective of encouraging girls to work extra hard in schools in order realize their goals.

Out of the six awardees, three students namely Pemphero Mbewe (16) of St Marys Girls Secondary School, Nancy Chitukula- (16) from Likuni Girls and Precious Chimala (17) of Providence Girls scooped 7 points each while Naomi Jofilesi (17) from Providence Girls, Princess Kanyatula (17) of St Marys Secondary School and Princess Mudolo(16) of Mary Mount managed to get 8 points each.

In her remarks, ZBS Board Member, Beatrice Msindira said she was very delighted with the crucial part the initiative is playing in promoting the girlchild education in the country.

Msindira highlighted that since the program was introduced it has brought an increase in terms of competition level among girls in all the schools across the nation.

“Girls education is critical in every country because when ok once they get educated they also play a greater role in contributing to the development of the nation but to achieve that as a country we need to work hand in hand by ensuring that girls are empowered enough through offering of support in terms of resources and also promote inclusivity,” said Msindira.

She added that the initiative’s objectives are also inline with the pillars of the Malawi 2063 agenda which emphasizes on the need of involvement of women in key policy making positions so as to make them role models of other learners.

Speaking during the ceremony, guest of honour, who is also the Chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Justice Annabel Mtalimanja commended ZBS for the effort it is making in promoting education for girls through the initiative which she said it’s a remarkable contribution towards building brilliant future leaders with excellence which the country will rely upon in many crucial departments.

“Girls go through numerous challenges whilst at school and if they’re not well taken care by providing support such as resources, counseling and other things some of them decides to drop out from school. So, the coming in of ZBS with this program has made girls to realize the importance of school and we’ve seen enrollment as well as competition in terms performance in class being impressive which means the country is now heading to the right direction,” said Mtalimanja.

She further thanked the awardees for working hard to become the best which she said it requires a lot of sacrifices as it is always a tough journey to achieve such points.

She therefore encouraged the outstanding girls to continue working hard when they go to University and ensure they set strong principles if they are to achieve their respective goals.

One of the awardees Princess Kanyatula expressed grateful for the gesture shown by ZBS and its partners for the amazing gifts which said has motivated them to keep pushing and maintain the excellence shown at secondary school level.

The 2025 awardees received various gifts which included, money, school materials, t-shirts, body lotions, perfumes just to mention a few.

