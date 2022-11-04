Zodiak renews commitment to speaking for the voiceless

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), one of the country’s leading and award winning radio station, has renewed its commitment to speaking for the voiceless on issues regarding development in the country.

Controller of Programmes at the station, Joab Frank Chakhaza, made the remarks on Tuesday in Lilongwe when the station was celebrating 17 years of operation in the country. Chakhaza added that ZBS will continue to be independent in its operations.

“We are here for Malawians. Malawians should be encouraged that they have an opportunity to speak to their leaders through Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

“We have an obligation to speak for Malawians yes but Malawians themselves who are feeling the pain, those who are happy with other things, those that feel some things are not being well handled…Those Malawians should speak for themselves,” remarked Chakhaza.

Zodiak Broadcasting Station is a privately owned radio station in Malawi founded in 2005 with more than 25 transmitting sites reaching out to the whole of Malawi and nearly 75% of its programmes are broadcast in Chichewa, Malawi’s main local language.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!