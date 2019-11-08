Zulu wins Fans’ Player of the Month: Bullets and Nomads dominate Zampira monthly draw

Just few days after their supporters flew to Spain to watch a Champions League game between Real Madrid and Galatasaray, fortune seems to have settle in the rival camps of Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers as a supporter emerged a monthly winner and a player was voted Supporters’ Player of the Month respectively during the fourth monthly draw of the on-going Zampira Promotion.

The draw saw Chilobwe-based Bullets supporter, Major Bester Antonio winning the monthly prize of K1.5 million after he correctly predicted the game between Silver Strikers and TN Stars which Silver won 3-1.

The 32-year Antonio who is an Instructor at Chilobwe Community College was over the moon upon hearing that he has won the prize money.

“I am very happy to win in this promotion, I thank TNM for coming up with this promotion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Felix Zulu became a third Be Forward Wanderers player to be voted Supporters’ Player of the Month. He outshined the other four players with 1130 votes in the month of October.

Speaking during the draw Dingani Ngulube, TNM’s Brand and Communication Manager said the integrated mobile and ICT services provider is impressed with the level of activities in the promotion after a four-month run.

“As a passionate sponsor of Malawi’s elite league, we introduced Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion to fully engage and excite football fans in the sport which allows them to participate beyond just watching the game. We are pleased to note that through the promotion, supporters are demonstrating great passion and knowledge of the domestic league” said Ngulube.

He said that Zampira promotion is an incentive that fulfils the company’s commitment to be an all-inclusive football sponsor.

“In the game of football, everyone is a winner. As a league sponsor, we are providing exciting initiatives to accommodate every stakeholder. Through the Pokopoko ndi Zampira we are taking football to great heights and changing lives of soccer fans and their communities,” he said.

Ngulube added meanwhile the two soccer fans who won a trip to Spain will be returning on Saturday after watching a Champions League game between Real Madrid and Galatasaray.

Apart from the monthly K1.5 million prize, every week TNM also gives out K50,000 cash to 3 winners and K1,000 Airtime to 50 winners while Daily Question winner gets K100, 000.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction of the featured games to 1515 or dial *1515# and select the prediction option. The promotion draws are conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw in December.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :