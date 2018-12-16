﻿Wanderers wallops Moyale 7-2: Malawi TNM Super League

BBe Forward Wanderers  highlighted their credentials  to finish on second position in the 2018 TNM Super League  with an emphatic win over lacklustre  Moyale Barracks on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Kamwendo celebrates when he scored

Deus Nkutu  put  the visitors  ahead before Joseph Kamwendo’s   struck to equalize 3 minutes later.

Zicco Mkanda scored a hat trick, Isaac Kaliat  scored a free-kick, Precious Sambani scored a header   before substitute Peter Wadabwa  swept home a seventh.

The win, Wanderers  biggest in the TNM Super  League this season , maintain second  position with 62 points, while Moyale Barracks are on position 12  with 35 points.

It was as impressive an attacking display from  Bob Mpinganjira’s  side as they have produced this season as they continued their dominance on home soil this season – they have won all  their TNM Super   League games at the Kamuzu Stadium apart from the 1-1 draw against Nyasa Big Bullets.

Moyale  were a better side in the first 15 minutes of the game with brilliant passes but  a  toothless upfront  let them down.

Instead, much of the play was contested in the Nomads  half and the game was effectively over when Wanderers  scored four goals in 50th minute.

The visitors had little time to regroup from that setback as  the Nomads  dominated the match in the second half.

 The goals continued to come as Wanderers  tore apart a fragile  Moyale  with embarrassing ease, as their supporters were chanting, “Manoma!

It was a moment of real quality,  as spectators were dazzled with skill from Yamikani Chester, Zicco Mkanda and Joseph Kamwendo.

 After 90 minutes, Be Forward Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira was impressed with the reaction from his troops after they conceded a goal early.

Mpinganjira described the outcome of the game as a big motivation ahead of their FISD Cup Final next week Sunday against Silver Strikers.

Moyale Barracks striker Gastin Simkonda said it was a bad day in office, but vows to come back in full swing next season.

