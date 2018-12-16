﻿Wanderers wallops Moyale 7-2: Malawi TNM Super League

BBe Forward Wanderers highlighted their credentials to finish on second position in the 2018 TNM Super League with an emphatic win over lacklustre Moyale Barracks on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Kamwendo celebrates when he scored

Deus Nkutu put the visitors ahead before Joseph Kamwendo’s struck to equalize 3 minutes later.

Zicco Mkanda scored a hat trick, Isaac Kaliat scored a free-kick, Precious Sambani scored a header before substitute Peter Wadabwa swept home a seventh.

The win, Wanderers biggest in the TNM Super League this season , maintain second position with 62 points, while Moyale Barracks are on position 12 with 35 points.

It was as impressive an attacking display from Bob Mpinganjira’s side as they have produced this season as they continued their dominance on home soil this season – they have won all their TNM Super League games at the Kamuzu Stadium apart from the 1-1 draw against Nyasa Big Bullets.

Moyale were a better side in the first 15 minutes of the game with brilliant passes but a toothless upfront let them down.

Instead, much of the play was contested in the Nomads half and the game was effectively over when Wanderers scored four goals in 50th minute.

The visitors had little time to regroup from that setback as the Nomads dominated the match in the second half.

The goals continued to come as Wanderers tore apart a fragile Moyale with embarrassing ease, as their supporters were chanting, “Manoma!

It was a moment of real quality, as spectators were dazzled with skill from Yamikani Chester, Zicco Mkanda and Joseph Kamwendo.

After 90 minutes, Be Forward Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira was impressed with the reaction from his troops after they conceded a goal early.

Mpinganjira described the outcome of the game as a big motivation ahead of their FISD Cup Final next week Sunday against Silver Strikers.

Moyale Barracks striker Gastin Simkonda said it was a bad day in office, but vows to come back in full swing next season.

